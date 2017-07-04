Learn how you can volunteer to be an advocate for neglected or abused children

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officials with the Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Coastal Bend --or CASA-- are searching for volunteers.

CASA works with children who have been put in the foster system or have been abused or neglected. They become their voices in court proceedings.

To learn more about how you can volunteer, you can join one of their information sessions.

There is one this afternoon at the casa office on 2602 Prescott near Tracy.

The meeting starts at noon.

© 2017 KIII-TV