Left over water bottle pallets from water crisis to be stored for future use

KIII NEWS - Wednesday marks nearly one week since the City enacted a water ban that prohibited Corpus Christi residents from using the water in any way.



Residents were forced to use bottled water to meet all of their needs, and as of Wednesday, all of that left over bottled water that was donated to the city from numerous agencies is being stores away.



Del Mar College's West campus was ground zero for the water crisis last week. That is where all of the water donated from the State, federal government, other states, and even non-profit organizations was brought. The water was then taken to the five distribution centers around the city to be given to residents.



Now that the water crisis is over, 250 left over pallets of water are being taken to the Port of Corpus Christi to be stored for future use.