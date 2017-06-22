Legislation makes carrying long knives, swords legal

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A bill signed by Governor Greg Abbott now legalizes carrying long knives and swords in Texas.

Before, carrying these items in public was outlawed. Now, because of HB 1935, any blade longer than five inches can be carried by anyone in the State 18 and older, without a permit. There is still an exception at government buildings, and swords and knives are not allowed in schools.

Some advocates of the bill speculate it was inspired by last month's stabbing at University of Texas in Austin.

