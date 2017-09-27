Lines form at Sunrise Mall on last day to register for D-SNAP

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hundreds of people lined up at Sunrise Mall Wednesday hoping to get assistance from the federal government.

It was the last day for Nueces County residents to register for the Disaster Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or D-SNAP.

The doors opened at 8 a.m. and there was already a line around the building.

Workers said more than 30,000 people showed up over the past weekend looking to register. Monday was supposed to be the last day of registration, but the crowds were so overwhelming the deadline was extended one more day and moved from the American Bank Center to Sunrise Mall.

Those who are eligible are given a Lone Star Card with an approved amount of money on it depending on the residents loss, how many people are in their household, and their income. The card will be activated within three business days.

