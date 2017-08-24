List of School Closures for August 2017

COASTAL BEND (KIII NEWS) - With the threat of a tropical system heading to the Coastal Bend, several schools in the area are taking steps to ensure the safety of faculty, staff and students and are closing. Below is a list of the current closures as of 9:00AM August 24, 2017:

Closures:

Catholic schools in the Corpus Christi Diocese will be closed on Friday.

Texas A&M University Kingsville - Closed at 5:00 p.m. Thursday and all day Friday

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi - Closed starting at 12 p.m. Thursday, August 24 through Saturday, August 26

Del Mar College - Closing normal operations at 10:00 p.m. Thursday and all day Friday

University of the Incarnate Word - Evening classes cancelled Thursday & Friday

First Baptist School 3115 Ocean Drive - Closed Friday

Flour Bluff ISD schools, offices to close at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 24 and all day Friday, August 25

Santa Gertrudis ISD - Closed Friday

Odem-Edroy ISD - Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Thursday has postponed. First United Methodist Church - Closed Friday Corpus Christi Montessori 822 Ayers St. - Closed Friday No School in Session Tuloso-Midway ISD - Business as usual on Thursday, Closed Friday Calallen ISD - Business as usual on Thursday, Closed Friday Jewish Community Council - Closed Friday

Food Pantry Closed:

Food Pantry Distribution in George West at St. George Catholic Church Food Pantry will be closed this Saturday and will be rescheduled for September 2nd from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

