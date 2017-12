CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Saturday marks the 5th annual Little Daubers toy give away. Local children from the coastal bend were allowed to choose from multiple toys what they wanted for this holiday season.

Little Daubers main focus is to creating a joyful and prosperous community by giving the tangible sign of hope to children throughout the year. , that helps provide holiday cheer to children less fortunate.

The event began at 10 a.m., and was held at the Las Vegas bingo hall located at 6046 Ayers st.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV