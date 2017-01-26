Little Hats Big Hearts focuses on newborns

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The American Heart Association donated red hats to Christus Spohn South Thursday.

February is heart disease awareness month, and to mark the occasion Christus Spohn Hospitals will be taking part in a special campaign.

The campaign is called "Little Hats, Big Hearts".

During the month of February, every baby born there will be fitted with this symbol of awareness.

(© 2017 KIII)