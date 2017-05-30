Live Oak County community reeling after mass killing of dogs

LIVE OAK COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A resident of the Hideaway Hills subdivision near Lake Corpus Christi is hoping authorities will get to the bottom of a case involving the mass killings of more than two dozen dogs in that community.

Shanda Brown posted on Facebook Monday morning that someone has been poisoning the neighborhood dogs. She told 3News Tuesday that it has happened two times now -- once back on Easter and again this Memorial Day weekend. Brown said in all, about 30 dogs have been killed by the culprit.

3News is following this case and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

