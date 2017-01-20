Livestock Show steer contest dedicated to late Banquete student

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The grand champion steer contest at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show was dedicated to Kollyn Barton, a Banquete High School student who was killed in an auto accident on his way to school.

Barton was 17. He was an active participant in the Livestock Show and had the 2016 grand champion steer.

Livestock Show organizers were presented with a plaque following the naming of this year's grand champion steer. A friend of Barton's was asked to show his steer in Barton's honor.

(© 2017 KIII)