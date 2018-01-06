Living History at the USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Lone Star Living History Crew boarded the USS Lexington on Saturday to reenact U.S. Sailors during World War II.

The group travels throughout the U.S. to various World War II-era museum ships and historic sites to create and interpret what life was like during that time. During their interpretations, the group interacts with the audience and provides education about life during WWII.

So far, the Lone Star Living History Crew has visited the Gulf Coast states, and given presentations aboard the USS Olympia, USS Massachusetts, USS Alabama and USS North Carolina.

The event continues through Sunday afternoon, from 9 AM to 12 PM, at the USS Lexington.

