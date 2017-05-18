Close Load up on healthy activities with the WYCA Nancy Wesson-Dodd joined First Edition to explain the plethora of fitness activities to take part in. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 9:51 AM. CDT May 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Your health needs are front and center for the organizers at the YWCA. You can visit their website here to see what classes are offered to help you stay active and healthy. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Moody Blasts King in Highly-Charged Game 1 Judge placed on leave, not U.S. citizen Metalic dust in raises concern in Portland Police Investigate Fatal Rollover Corpus Christi's first floating yoga studio Mother's day wishes from U.S.S. Carl Vinson Woman arrested for damage to church LED Energy Savings - The Deal Guy Bee County Animal Rescue concerns Judge involved in past road rage cases More Stories Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's Hospital Apr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m. Load up on healthy activities with the WYCA May 18, 2017, 9:51 a.m. New scholarship aims to raise $10K in honor of late… May 18, 2017, 9:20 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs