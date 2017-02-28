Local animal rescue groups get big donation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nine area animal rescue and adoption agencies found out they will be sharing a $250,000 grant that is designed to cut down on stray animals.

The Coastal Bend Community Foundation is putting up the money to help those groups offer free spay and neuter surgeries. That equates to an estimated 5,000 animals that will be altered under the program -- one which also reaches out to many of the surrounding groups in smaller towns like Refugio, Alice, Kingsville and Aransas Pass.

The groups receiving the grant include:

The Cattery

Gulf Coast Humane Society

The Humane Society & Adoption Center of Rockport-Fulton

Kingsville Animal Rescue Kleberg

Neighbors Offering Animals Hope

Pappy's Animal Rescue

PeeWee's Pet Adoption World & Sanctuary

People Assisting Animal Control

SPCA San Pat County

