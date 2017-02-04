Close Local art shop honors African American Culture Lotts Festival Preston West, KIII 11:14 PM. CST February 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - February is Black History Month and on Saturday, Lotts of Art hosted a cultural celebration. Our Chief photographer Preston West was there for the festivities. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Local art shop honors African American Culture Feb. 4, 2017, 11:14 p.m. Play-for-All playground opens at Salinas Park Feb. 4, 2017, 11:12 p.m. Healthy families, healthy communities Feb. 4, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs