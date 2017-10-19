Local artist commissioned to paint downtown utility boxes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Coastal Bend artist who also happens to be a veteran has just been commissioned by the Marina Arts District downtown to paint two of the many utility boxes in the downtown area.

Josemaria Lopez has been painting the utility box since last weekend.

"Hey, I am very, very surprised that people that pass, everyone that's come by over here has really loved it," Lopez said.

The design of the box at North Mesquite and People's Streets is all about Hurricane Harvey.

Lopez was commissioned during the Masterpiece in a Day event held at the Ritz Theater. The District hires a local artist each year to paint two of the boxes.

Lopez said he became interested in art during almost two decades in the U.S. Marines. After his discharge he went on to Del Mar College where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Art. He has created many paintings and even sold several, and said he plans to continue painting as long as he can.

"I'm going to expire when I'm 86 years old. There is a tentative plan," Lopez said. "If I don't, then everything from that day on is going to be gravy."

Lopez said he would like to have it finished in just a couple of days and hopes everyone gets to check it out.

