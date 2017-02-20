Local attorney announces run for Corpus Christi Mayor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local attorney Mark Di Carlo announced Monday he will be entering the race to fill the vacant seat of former Mayor Dan McQueen.

Di Carlo has practiced law in Corpus Christi for 31 years. While he is thankful for the success of his law firm, he is ready to tackle issues within the City which have remained unsolved.

"We have a series of problems -- ongoing water problems, ongoing street problems," Di Carlo said. "Corpus Christi needs a citizen, one of their own, to speak to them. To give them a voice."

As for the other candidates who have said they will run, they include: former Councilmember Mark Scott; current Councilmember Joe McComb; Ray Madrigal, former Mayor Nelda Martinez; Larry White, a member of the City's ethics commission; and Assistant Principal Johnathan Garrison.

