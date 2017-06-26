Local attorney gets victory in Supreme Court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was 7-years-ago that a 15-year-old Mexican boy stood on the border playing with friends when he was shot and killed. The bullet was fired by a U.S. Border Patrol Agent standing on the U.S. side.

Corpus Christi Attorney Bob HIlliard is representing the boy's family. He recently took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Monday the High Court agreed that the boy may have consitiutional rights even though he wasn't a U.S. Citizen.

Our Rudy Trevino has more in this report.

