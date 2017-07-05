Local breweries to compete in Battle of the Breweries blood drive

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Just months after their first successful competition, local breweries have once again requested to team up with the Coastal Bend Blood Center to compete in the Battle of the Breweries to see who will be the new Blood Pint Champion.

The goal is for local breweries to see who can bring in the most blood donations on Saturday.

Lazy Beach Brewing will be defending their title as Blood Pint Champion from earlier this year.

During summer months the Coastal Bend Blood Center struggles to maintain their blood supply. Many of their donations come from high school students during the school year. The Battle of the Breweries is your chance to donate to a good cause and have some fun while doing it!

To participate, go to your favorite local brewery Saturday during the following hours to make a blood donation.

B&J's Pizza Staples Street location: Noon-3 p.m.

6662 S. Staples Street

Corpus Christi, TX 78413



Lorelei Brewing Company: 2-6 p.m.

520 NAS Drive

Corpus Chrsiti, TX 78418



B&J's Pizza SPID location: 4-7 p.m.

6335 SPID

Corpus Christi, TX 78412



Rebel Toad Brewing: 4-7 p.m.

425 Williams Street

Corpus Chrsiti, TX 78401



Lazy Beach Brewing: 4-7 p.m.

7522 Bichon Drive Suite 100

Corpus Christi, TX 78417

For more information about the Coastal Bend Blood Center and the many blood drives they host, visit www.coastalbendbloodcenter.org or call them at 361-855-4943.

© 2017 KIII-TV