Local brewery starts canning their selection here in Corpus Christi

(Photo: Lindley, Miranda)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - When it comes to beer Corpus Christi knows a thing or two and now we're on the map with a brand new can brewed right here in our own backyard.

Lorelei Brewing Company celebrated the release of the first ever beer brewed in Corpus Christi being canned Saturday. The brewery offers four seasonal styles for selection including a blonde and pale ale.

You can purchase the cans at the brewery and find them on tap and B&J's Pzza, Boathouse Bar & Grill, Izzy's Bar & Grill and the Executive Surf Club.

© 2017 KIII-TV