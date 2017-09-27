KIII
Close

Local buisness owners benefiting Rockport

Guests will be able to sip coffee and shop from local vendors while benefiting a cause. The pop up gallery will kick off at Coffee Waves located at 5738 S Alameda St. on Friday, September 29th from 7-9 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go towards the rest

Heather Guajardo, KIII 9:54 AM. CDT September 27, 2017

Guests will be able to sip coffee and shop from local vendors while benefiting a cause. The pop up gallery will kick off at Coffee Waves located at 5738 S Alameda St. on Friday, September 29th from 7-9 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go towards the restoration of Rockport. 

Here's the list of vendors:

-Photography by Michael Diamante

-Moonstoned Pottery

-Dazed Jewelry

-Shell and Pine

-Driftwood Coffee Co.

-Matcha Konomi

Music provided by Disc Go Round 

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories