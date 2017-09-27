Local buisness owners benefiting Rockport

Guests will be able to sip coffee and shop from local vendors while benefiting a cause. The pop up gallery will kick off at Coffee Waves located at 5738 S Alameda St. on Friday, September 29th from 7-9 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go towards the restoration of Rockport.
Here's the list of vendors:
-Photography by Michael Diamante
-Moonstoned Pottery
-Dazed Jewelry
-Shell and Pine
-Driftwood Coffee Co.
-Matcha Konomi
Music provided by Disc Go Round
Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs