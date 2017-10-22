Local cab company warns against unmarked cars

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - A Corpus Christi cab company is warning drivers after an unmarked car tried to pull over one of their employees Sunday morning.

Management at Green N' Go Cab Company said around 1:45 a.m. one of their drivers was on Morgan Ave. and 14th st. saw blue and red lights flashing behind them.

The cab driver became suspicious of the black unmarked car following her so she called her dispatcher Angie Pena.

Pena said she called 9-1-1 and was told there were no CCPD unmarked units in the area. She told the driver to head to a well lit area.

The operator told Pena a marked unit was nearby and would escort the cab driver. The driver went to the Stripes on Morgan and 3rd and was met by a CCPD officer.

The cab driver told Pena the suspicious unmarked car took off as soon as she pulled into the gas station.

She was visibly shaken but was ok.

Pena said she always lets drivers know if they are ever pulled over, especially at night, to go to a public place with cameras and heavy foot traffic.

The man behind the wheel of the unmarked car got away but a police report was filed.

