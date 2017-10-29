Local car show benefits Patriot Guard Riders of South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A benefit car show is taking place Sunday afternoon, at Brewster Street Icehouse. The car show proceeds will go directly to the Patriot Guard Riders of South Texas, who are a volunteer group who support America's freedom and security.

The event will have a car contest, as well as provide another safe alternative to trick or treating with there own trunk of treat. 15 plus vendor will be at the event, as well as many door prizes for residents who attend the event.

The car show began at 11 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV