CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you have always wanted to own a home, but aren't sure where to start the process, there is an event happening Saturday July 22, 2017 that could help you out.

The Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership Fair is happening today at Catholic Charities. It's located at 615 Oliver Court.

Loan officers will be on hand, as well as realtors, and other professionals to answer any questions you might have.

The event is starting 9 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. The fair is free and open to the public.

