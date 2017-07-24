Local children's center partners with Corpus Christi Hooks to raise funds

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The Children’s Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend (CACCB), a non-profit organization has partnered with the Corpus Christi Hooks for a fundraiser that will take place at Whataburger Field.

The center will be selling tickets at $10 each with all proceeds going to benefit programs that help children who have experienced or witnessed a form of abuse.

The game will begin at 7:05 P.M. with a pre-game show beginning at 6:30 P.M.

The center has been providing services for over 20 years and spans across 12 counties. CACCB's mission is to lower the trauma abused children and their families experience.

For more ticket information visit cchooks.com/caccb.

© 2017 KIII-TV