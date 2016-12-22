Local church holds live nativity scene

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With just a few day now till Christmas, children at a local church put on a special production Thursday night.

The live nativity was held at Saint Helena Of The True Cross Of Jesus Church which is located at Wooldridge just off of Rodd Field Road.

If you missed Thursday night's production, you can catch on Friday the 23rd at 7pm. The Christmas Eve production will start at 11pm and go till midnight - leading into midnight mass.