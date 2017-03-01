Local church offering Drive Thru Ashes for Ash Wednesday

AP

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For those of you who will not be able to attend Lenten Mass today, do not fret, you will still have an opportunity to get your ashes.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church is offering ashes to go today. The church will be offering the blessing and ashes in a drive thru style from 8-9 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. at 2727 Airline Rd.

Ash Wednesday is considered a day to cleanse the soul before Lent begins. Lent is a period of reflection and a time for fasting from food and festivities. It is a time of spiritual preparation to become closer to God leading up to Easter.

