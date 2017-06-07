Local Companies apply for Exxon-Mobil work

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - An update on the Exxon-Mobil plastics manufacturing plant going up near Portland in San Patricio County. We've learned more than 300 companies have already applied to provide on-site and off-site work for the project. 206 of those Companies are from Nueces County.

The Organization behind the project, Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, began a program last month to try to engage and work with local businesses during the Plant's construction and after its up and running.

For those who're interested, the deadline to apply for on-site work is June 30th. For more information, click here

© 2017 KIII-TV