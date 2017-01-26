Local contestants hope to adopt healthy lifestyle with HEB's Slimdown Showdown

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - HEB started their "Slim-Down, Showdown" event on Thursday.

The store is helping 27 volunteers, two from Corpus Christi, slim down and hopefully adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The competition lasts 12-weeks and our local contestants were taken on a shopping tour of the HEB Plus on Saratoga.



They were paired with a dietitian to help them read labels and make healthier choices.

