Local contestants hope to adopt healthy lifestyle with HEB's Slimdown Showdown

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - HEB started their "Slim-Down, Showdown" event on Thursday.
The store is helping 27 volunteers, two from Corpus Christi, slim down and hopefully adopt a healthier lifestyle.
The competition lasts 12-weeks and our local contestants were taken on a shopping tour of the HEB Plus on Saratoga.
They were paired with a dietitian to help them read labels and make healthier choices.
