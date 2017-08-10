Local doctor charged with more sexual assault charges

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A local doctor who is already facing criminal charges of sexual assault has been re-arrested. 63-year-old Jaime Sandoval was arrested on a second charge of sexual assault after another alleged victim came forward.

The female victim alleges Sandoval sexually assaulted her on two separate visits to his office. Sandoval's medical license was suspended after his first arrest.

Police are urging any other victims to come forward as they continue their investigation.

