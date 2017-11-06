Local faith leaders talk security following Sutherland Spring shooting

CORPSU CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Sunday's Sutherland Spring tragedy has raised many questions especially when it comes to security at places of worship.

In October the FBI hosted an interfaith summit in the Coastal Bend about protecting faith-based organizations from threats including active shooters.

Jessie Berthold Lead Pastor at the New Life Church in Beeville said he already has security in place, but Monday night he gathered his church leaders to re-evaluate safety measures.

"We have called them together to just up the ante a little bit on our security and just giving them a little bit more know how," Berthold said.

Berthold plans on having more eyes in strategic places around his church.

"If somebody can see something then there is a better chance of preventing it by getting law enforcement out there and letting them do the work that they do," Berthold said.

Even though the shooting took place in Sutherland Springs, Berthold has been in contact with other church leaders in the area.

"They as well are working a little bit more diligently on putting together their security plan for their church," Berthold said.

At the October summit FBI agents told various local faith leaders what they should watch for, "the majority of active shooter events someone heard something or saw something that would make them feel uncomfortable," Assistant Special Agent Edward Michel said.

Berthold hopes the fear people have will subside and they will take comfort in knowing that measures are being made to assure their safety.

"We aren't going to be afraid to go to church and worship our God," Berthold said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV