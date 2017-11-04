Local Food Trucks gather for special event

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local food trucks in the Coastal Bend are gathering at the Lazy Beach Brewing for a tasty event. Residents have the opportunity to get their grub on as a handful of food trucks from the area will be gathering at the event and giving those in attendance the chance to taste some delicious foods.

Nine food trucks are on tap to be at the events, also craft beer, live music, a bounce house for the kids, and good vibes and games. The event began Saturday at Noon, and will conclude tonight at 11 p.m.

All the food trucks will have smaller portions allowing you to try multiple food trucks all on the same day! This is a family-friendly event, all ages welcome.

© 2017 KIII-TV