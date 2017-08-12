Local furniture store partners to give area children a place to rest their head

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Giving children in need a place to lay their heads at night, that was the mission for the "A Hope to Dream" program.

Sponsored by Ashley Home Furniture, the program, gives 50 Tempur Pedic mattress sets to children during the month of August.

The kids are surprised with a complete bed set including, a mattress, foundation and comforter sets. Kids also receive backpacks and other school supplies.

This is the fourth year the store has partnered with Tempur Pedic to help get kids ready for back to school.

