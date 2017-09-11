Local girl takes the stage with Green Day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One local girl got quite the treat over the weekend. She got to take the stage with one of her favorite bands: Green Day.

12-year-old Darlene is a member of Chicas Rock, the local group which empowers young girls by teaching them the basics of creating a rock n' roll band.

This past weekend the group attended a Green Day concert in San Antonio. During the show, Darlene was invited on stage and was taught how to crowd surf by the lead singer of the band Billie Joe Armstrong.

