Local Groups Come Together to Help Rebuild

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Sea Camp along with Ashley HomeStore, and the Corpus Christi Hooks, have come together to help rebuild low income homes that were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The damages of the homes are very significant, and range from roofing repairs, side damage, and out worn paint. Volunteer work began Saturday morning on two homes, and will continue throughout the weekend.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV