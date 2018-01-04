Local Holocaust survivor Leah Goltzman passes away

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Leah Goltzman was one of the last survivors of the Jewish holocaust during WWII. Here in South Texas, she spent much of her free time as a volunteer for the Jewish community.

Goltzman passed away Dec. 29. She was 79 years old.

She had lived in Corpus Christi for 46 years and during that time, she became quite the inspiration for the local Jewish community. Her unique story always had incredible influence on the younger generation.

An advocate of Judaism, Goltzman would take every opportunity to share her life experiences growing up during the Holocaust -- having to go into hiding and move from place to place to survive WWII.

Goltzman and her family were able to survive imprisonment since her father was a tailor and would sew uniforms for German soldiers. The scissors her father used were one of the props Goltzman used to share her story.

"Before they were held captive, they were going through the woods and would live on potatoes off the ground, and they were going from farm to farm, people trying to house them for an evening, and it was very cold," said Norma Levens, Director of the Jewish Community Center. "It was very frightening for her."

Goltzman's drive to teach others about Judaism was because of the way Jews were persecuted. Her mission was to share her message with the youngest people so that they would know that such an atrocity happened, and to never take life for granted.

"It impacted her tremendously. It was something she never forgot and therefore I think that's why she made it a point in her life to educate as many people about the Holocaust so that it wouldn't happen again," Levens said.

Goltzman is survived by her son, Gary Goltzman, daughter, Naomi Goltzman-Hamilton, and five grandchildren.

