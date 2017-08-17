Local kids get new shoes for new school year

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some needy kids will be starting the new school year with some new shoes courtesy of the Corpus Christi Association of Realtors.

This was the group's 34th Annual Walk With Pride campaign. We caught up with this group at the Payless Shoe Store Sunrise Mall. The kids receiving their choice of new shoes for school. The idea is to give these children a feeling of pride.

