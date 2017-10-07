Local kids learn from Grammy award winning musician

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students at Kolda Elementary School received a special treat Friday.

Grammy award winning musician, Nina Rodriguez led students in drum exercises.

The percussion lent students their own drums to make music with her.

Nina's interactive performances have inspired audiences nationally.

The goal for kids today is strengthening unity at their school.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV