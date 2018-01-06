Local kids put their professional skills to the test

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Saturday morning middle school students with Incarnate Word Academy put their professional skills to the test for the Amazing Angel Shake Competition.

From manners, learning how to give a proper handshake, and how to remain composed under pressure students engaged with guest speakers and business professionals during the school year to prepare for the competition.

The top two Incarnate Word Academy contestants will advance to the National Amazing Angel Shake Competition in Atlanta, Georgia next month.

The competition is sponsored by The Ron Clark Academy.

