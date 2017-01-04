Local kids receive late Christmas presents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some kids from Oak Park Elementary School received their late Christmas presents Thursday. L&F Distributors handed out gifts to the children as they returned to school after the Christmas break.

The event was scheduled before the holidays, but school was closed due to the water ban.

The company gave 75 bikes and over 150 toys, bringing smiles to many faces.

L&F Distributors have been giving away toys to area children for the past 15 years.

