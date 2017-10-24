Local Korean Chamber donates to Hurricane Harvey Relief fund

CORPUS CHRISTI - City Council's meeting on Tuesday had an additional contribution from the Korean Chamber of Commerce.

This year the Korean Chamber made their annual $1,000 contribution, but they also presented a $2,500 check to Mayor Joe McComb's Hurricane Harvey Relief fund.

The chamber is partnered with the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, they maintain an office in the city, and contribute to the city's fund each year.

Mayor McComb told the crowd that the fund had topped $800,000 and contributions have come in from all fifty states.

