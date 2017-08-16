Local leaders speak out about Charlottesville

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi community leaders gathered Wednesday to discuss the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday.

They said Corpus Christi is a diverse community and there is no room for hateful rhetoric here.

Local NAACP President Terry Mills called the conference and was joined by reverends, a rabbi, LULAC and other local leaders to condemn what they say is evil stemming from Charlottesville and spreading across the U.S.

They want to prevent any kind of hate from having a voice here in Corpus Christi.

"If you hear someone saying we are going to have a rally, we are going to break into this place, we want to have civil unrest in Corpus Christi, call CCPD," Mills said.

They plan to hold a meeting in the near future to discuss a formal plan of action to prevent any sort of racially motivated crime or rally.

