CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local members of the LULAC Council #1 are expressing their concerns following the recent protests out of Charlottesville, Virginia.

President Nick Adame addressed members of the council and public during a special conference to condemn the series of protests and riots.

Dr. Adame called the images of last week's rally similar to the race wars of the 50s and 60s.

"We're seeing the violence. We're seeing the denial. But what makes it more egregious is the fact that the White House denies these hate groups and their involvement of this." said Dr. Adame, referring to President Donald Trump's response to the deadly attack.

President Trump is facing bipartisan backlash following last Tuesday's press conference where he blamed the violence that led to the death of counter-protestor Heather Heyer on both sides of the conflict, not only the neo-Nazis and white supremacist.

The council is asking the public to help identify members of hate groups here in South Texas to end the cycle of fear.

