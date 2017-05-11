Local LULAC talks sanctuary cities law

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The new sanctuary cities law or Senate Bill 4 as it was called was signed this week by the Governor. It's set to take effect on September 1st.

It basically punishes cities whose law enforcement personnel don't cooperate with immigration authorities and turn over people who've been arrested on unrelated charges.

A number of civil rights groups objected to the law, including LULAC.

The local LULAC council #1 held a press conference Thursday to discuss the national organization's filing of a lawsuit against the bill. LULAC says it's going to promote racial profiling and cause distrust among the citizens and law enforcement.

