Local man sets skydiving record

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's an extreme sport that attracts the bravest athletes and risk takers - talking about skydiving. It's been around for nearly 20-years. This week a Corpus Christi man broke the national speed record at a competition.
Our Michelle Pedraza has his story.
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs