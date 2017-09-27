KIII
Close

Local man sets skydiving record

It's an extreme sport that attracts the bravest athletes and risk takers - talking about skydiving.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:22 PM. CDT September 27, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's an extreme sport that attracts the bravest athletes and risk takers - talking about skydiving. It's been around for nearly 20-years. This week a Corpus Christi man broke the national speed record at a competition. 
 
Our Michelle Pedraza has his story. 
 

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories