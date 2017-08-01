Close Local Military members honored at luncheon The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Tuesday held a "Salute To The Military" luncheon. KIII STAFF , KIII 11:04 PM. CDT August 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Tuesday held a "Salute To The Military" luncheon. It happened over at the Ortiz Center. Every branch of the military was represented at the luncheon. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS restaurant manager attacked in robbery attempt Woman shoots, kills intruder in Katy-area home HIV numbers on the rise Victim in southside accident identified Police looking to identify burglary suspect Kingsville residents talk massive fire Kingsville Community Begins Recovery After Massive Fire Experience a new side of Corpus Christi through the 4th annual Dash for Cash race Man charged in fatal crash Normanna one year later More Stories Water boil issued for the City of Beeville Aug. 1, 2017, 11:05 p.m. Local Military members honored at luncheon Aug. 1, 2017, 11:04 p.m. Fulton holds national night out event Aug. 1, 2017, 11:01 p.m.
