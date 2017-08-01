KIII
Close

Local Military members honored at luncheon

The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Tuesday held a "Salute To The Military" luncheon.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:04 PM. CDT August 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Tuesday held a "Salute To The Military" luncheon. It happened over at the Ortiz Center. Every branch of the military was represented at the luncheon. 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories