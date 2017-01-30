Local Muslim community visits burned Mosque in Victoria

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - About a dozen Muslims from the Coastal Bend spent Sunday in Victoria where a local mosque was burned.

Mohammed Kahn, director of the Islamic Center of Southern Texas, said several members traveled to Victoria Sunday to offer their support after an early morning fire severely damage the mosque. The fire started early Saturday at the Islamic Center of Victoria.

The mosque has been the target of vandalism before. According to local police, FBI agents are assisting in the investigation to determine what caused the fire.

Kahn said they offer support and encouragement to Muslim Americans in South Texas and the Coastal Bend.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help rebuild. It has raised more than $817,000.

