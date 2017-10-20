Local NAACP leader and brother speak out following Thursday night's shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 55-year-old man who was part of an overnight officer-involved shooting in this city's northside Thursday has died from his injuries, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Police said it was shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday when CCPD Officer Jose Hasette was making a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 55-year-old Dewboy Lister, fled in his vehicle.

According to police, Hasette pursued Lister in his patrol unit for a couple of blocks before Lister stopped and fled on foot. He caught up with Lister in the 2800 block of Minton Street and a struggle ensued. Police said one shot was fired during that struggle, striking Lister in the torso.

"There are two sides to a story and the family is going to seek legal counsel. we ask for everyone for prayers and privacy at this time," JL, Lister's brother, says after the passing of Dewboy. JL also said how his brother worked at a local refinery and was a mentor to some area teens and helped many of them find work. The President of the local NAACP chapter spoke out after the death of Dewboy " I can speak to mister listers character. A good person, an honest person who mentored youth who gave back to all the community. We are looking for individuals who can give back and he gave back." An investigation is still ongoing following the shooting.

