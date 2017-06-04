Local NAACP President Terry Mills recognized as an American Hero

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The local chapter President of the NAACP Terry Mills has been named an American Hero by USA Today.

Mills said he was just filled with jubilation and that being mentioned in a worldwide magazine like USA Today is saying something.

The series written by USA Today highlights community leaders who stand strong with American values.

Mills said it starts with simple acts of kindness and generosity.

Kiii Reporter Madeleine Dart has his reaction to this honor.

