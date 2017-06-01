Local nightclub set on fire for 3rd time in less than 7 months

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A local night club has been set on fire for the third time in less than seven months.

That blaze broke out at the Gemini Ultra Lounge on Staples near Curtis Clark just before 11.

Investigators say someone kicked in the back door and poured gasoline on the building. A nearby witness was able to put out the flames before firefighters could arrive.

Only minor damage was reported.

