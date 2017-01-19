Local officials discuss violence prevention

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For the past two days, local law enforcement and other officials have participated in a symposium to help stop violent mass attacks.

The Coastal Bend Violence Prevention, Preparedness and Response Symposium was held Wednesday and Thursday at the Emerald Beach Hotel. The symposium aims at getting emergency management professionals and leaders the knowledge they need to prevent it from happening at our schools or in our community.

Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief Kirby Warnke said they train their officers for those types of situations.

The mother of Emilie Parker, one of the 20 children who were tragically killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting back in 2012, was a speaker at the event.

