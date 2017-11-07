Local parishes give back to Sutherland Spring's victims

Following Sunday's mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas local parishes that recently endured devastation due to a natural disaster are giving back.

Pastor Scott Jones of the First Baptist Church says he remembers the outpouring of support from surrounding South Texas communities as he and other volunteers worked to rebuild his parish following Hurricane Harvey. The pastor announced his church will be making a donation to the victims in Sutherland Springs.

The First Baptist Church of Corpus Christi has also said they will be donating and have posted a link on their website for those who would like to help. Click here for that link.

